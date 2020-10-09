Former AMU Student Shot Dead on Campus, Probe Underway

Sanu Abbas was shot dead in AMU campus.

A 21-year-old youth named Sanu was shot dead in broad daylight at the Athletic Ground in Aligarh Muslim University Campus on Thursday, 8 October.

The AMU security was informed by his friends that “Abbas was shot and killed by unknown assailants on the athletics ground,” reported IANS. The security personnel reached the ground as soon as they received the information. The proctor and the police reached the spot. Aligarh police collected evidence from the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

The police have detained both the friends of the accused. Abbas was a former student of Aligarh Muslim University. However, AMU proctor Wasim Ali said whether the deceased youth was a student of AMU or any affiliated college, it would be known only after checking the records.

Abbas had come to the AMU campus for a walk with his two friends. He was later shot in his head.

The two friends who came with the youth were detained by the security and handed over to the police. Aligarh Municipal Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh said that a young man named Abbas was shot dead near the athletic ground of Aligarh Muslim University. Abbas’ father said that the three local boys told him that his son has been murdered. He also stated that he was informed through his son’s phone.

