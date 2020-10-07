Two Held for Bengal BJP Leader’s Murder; Cops Suspect Old Rivalry

West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday, 6 October, arrested two people in connection with the murder of BJP leader Manish Shukla who was shot dead in Kolkata’s Titagarh on Sunday, 4 October. The two have been identified as Mohammad Khurram and Gulab Sheikh, reported The Indian Express. The accused have been remanded to police custody for 14 days.

According to the preliminary investigation, the police suspects a case of personal rivalry. “Two have been arrested; the investigation is on. The motive seems to be a personal rivalry or revenge. However, it’s too early to say anything,” the police official told The Indian Express.

The police had also found that many criminal cases were pending against Shukla. The arrests were made on the basis of BJP leader’s father Chandra Mani Shukla’s FIR. The FIR named seven people, including Trinamool Congress leaders Prasanta Chowdhury and Uttam Das, reported The Indian Express.

Manish Shukla was a civic body councillor in North 24 Parganas and was shot by four motorcycle-born assailants. The BJP had accused the TMC of the murder, however, the party had denied the charges earlier. BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday, 5 October, met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and demanded a CBI inquiry into the death of BJP councillor Manish Shukla.

(With inputs from The Indian Express)