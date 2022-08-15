'You Have Inspired the World': US Prez Joe Biden, Others Wish India on I-Day

US President Joe Biden.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@POTUS)
As India celebrates its 76th Independence Day on Monday, 15 August, United States President Joe Biden extended his wishes to his country's "indispensable partner."
Stating that the US-India Strategic Partnership is grounded in shared commitment to the rule of law and the promotion of human freedom and dignity, he said, "Our partnership is further strengthened by the deep bonds between our people. The vibrant Indian-American community in the United States has made us a more innovative, inclusive, and stronger Nation."
"I am confident that in the years ahead our two democracies will continue to stand together to defend the rules-based order; foster greater peace, prosperity and security for our people; advance a free and open Indo-Pacific; and together address the challenges we face around the world," he further noted.
Several world leaders have extended their greetings on the occasion of India completing 75 years of freedom.
Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering wished India on its Independence Day saying, "As our friends from India come together to celebrate an important day, I join the people of Bhutan in wishing them the best of dreams and realisations."
"As India continues to write new global chapters under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, please know that Bhutan rejoices in your abilities. As a dear friend, we will always cheer for you, beyond distance and time," Tshering added.
In an official communication to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, his counterpart from Maldives, Abdulla Shahid, extended his wishes on the country's Independence day.
"On behalf of the Government and people of Maldives, I take great pride in conveying to Your Excellency, Government and the friendly people of the Republic of India, sincere greetings and heartiest felicitations on the joyous occasion of the 75th anniversary of India’s independence," he said.
"Emerging as a leading nation, India continues to inspire the world with its exceptional role in the global arena. With its remarkable progress achieved, India continues to be an example of advancement and democracy. With its unity in diversity, India continues to strive for the betterment of its people and its neighbours," Shahid said.
"The Maldives and India shares centuries old historical and cultural ties. India has proven to be our closest friend, our first responder whom we can rely on at any time of need. This year, as we celebrate 57 years of formal diplomatic relations, we remain committed to uphold the values of our strategic partnership and continue to work in promoting our mutual interests for the prosperity of our nations," he added.
