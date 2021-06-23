CM Adityanath Visits UP Dy CM Maurya, RSS Leaders Also Present

Amid speculations of friction within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2022 assembly elections, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, 22 June, paid a visit to Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's residence, where certain senior RSS leaders were also gathered at the time, as per a report by The Indian Express.

While the chief minister had purportedly dropped in to bless Maurya's son and daughter-in-law on their recent wedding, the visit appears to have greater political significance - serving as a show of solidarity within the BJP unit of Uttar Pradesh.

Reportedly, Adityanath is not known to have visited the deputy chief minister’s residence before, despite it being located only metres from his own.