Yogendra Yadav Suspended by SKM for Meeting Kin of BJP Worker Slain in Lakhimpur

Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav was temporarily suspended from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday, 21 October, over his meeting with the kin of the political workers who had died in the Lakhimpur Kheri unrest of 3 October.

Yadav had been serving in the core committee of the SKM, the umbrella body of farmers that is leading the protests against the three contentious agricultural laws introduced by the Centre last year.

The farmers' rights activist has been suspended for 1 month, a decision that was taken at a general body meeting of the SKM held late on Thursday evening. Yadav will not be permitted to participate in the meetings held by the SKM for the period of his suspension.