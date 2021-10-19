BJP Leader Among Four More Arrested in Lakhimpur Violence Case

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday, 18 October, made four fresh arrests, including that of a BJP leader, in connection with the Lakhimpur violence of 3 October, that had led to the deaths of four farmers.

The four accused, namely Sumit Jaiswal, Shishupal, Nandan Singh Bisht, and Satya Prakash Tripathi, have been arrested by the Lakhimpur Kheri Police and the SWAT team of the crime branch, news agency ANI reported, citing the police. A licensed revolver and three bullets have been retrieved from Tripathi.

Of the four accused, local BJP leader Sumit Jaiswal is one of the two complainants in the Lakhimpur case.