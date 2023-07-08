MP Urination Case: The BJP’s Prejudice Against Tribals Has Been Laid Bare

Our honourable President Droupadi Murmu, who is a tribal, was not invited by the BJP government to the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building, even though, as per the Constitution, the President is part of the Indian Parliament.

When the BJP formed government three times in Chhattisgarh, which has 90% population of SC, ST, and OBC, it still made Raman Singh, a Thakur, the chief minister there every time, without once giving the opportunity to a tribal in a state whose population is dominantly tribal. In fact, the tallest tribal from the BJP in Chhattisgarh, Nand Kumar Sai, had to quit the party.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP took away the chief-ministership of Jharkhand from tribals and made a non-tribal leader with no base, Raghubar Das, the chief minister of the state.

The Prime Minister and the BJP are affected by the loss of life and property in France, but they remain insensitive to the plight of tribal-dominated Manipur. The Prime Minister has not visited the burning city, where hundreds of tribals have died. Would he have remained similarly insensitive if non-tribals had lost their property and lives like tribals are losing in Manipur?

In 2022, the Modi government even weakened the Forest Right Act, 2006, by removing the need for an NOC from gram sabhas for land diversion. Further, the tribals have been denied even the right to protest against losing their land.