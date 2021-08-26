Yahoo Shuts Down Its News Websites Due to New FDI Rules

Due to the new foreign direct investment (FDI) rules limiting foreign ownership of media companies that operate and publish digital content in India, with effect from Thursday, 26 August, Yahoo has shut down its news websites in the country, including Yahoo News, Yahoo Cricket, Finance, Entertainment and MAKERS India.

However, Yahoo emphasised that this will not affect its Yahoo email and search services. Yahoo had been acquired by the United States tech major Verizon in 2017.

A notice on the Yahoo website read,