Yahoo Shuts Down Its News Websites Due to New FDI Rules

Due to the new foreign direct investment (FDI) rules limiting foreign ownership of media companies that operate and publish digital content in India, with effect from Thursday, 26 August, Yahoo has shut down its news websites in the country, including Yahoo News, Yahoo Cricket, Finance, Entertainment and MAKERS India.
However, Yahoo emphasised that this will not affect its Yahoo email and search services. Yahoo had been acquired by the United States tech major Verizon in 2017.
In its help section, Yahoo stated, effective 26 August 2021, the company has ceased publication of content in India and has shut down Yahoo's content operations in the country.
Yahoo Cricket has also shut down as it has a 'news' component. Yahoo said, "It was impacted under the new FDI regulations that limit foreign ownership of media companies that operate and publish digital content in India in the 'News and Current Affairs' space."
As per the new FDI regulations that will come into effect in October, a digital media company based in India can accept up to 26 percent investment from a non-Indian entity subject to approval from the central government.
