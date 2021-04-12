An Ode to Yahoo! Answers: The Web's Hilarious Yet Precious Archive

The year is 2010. Summer vacations are on, and I'm relentlessly fighting with my older brother to let me have my share of the time on our computer. My mother, the reluctant judge who somehow always found herself in the middle of our fights finally settles the debate and rules in my favour. With a smug grin on my face, I sit down to turn on our computer, an old LCD screen that took forever to boot. This wasn't the age of 5G and i9 processors yet, so I wasn't complaining.

As I moved the mouse, the animated screensaver went off, and a new tab popped on the screen. Yahoo! Answers was the first webpage that was open, and as a 10-year-old, my interests were piqued.

Initially, I thought browsing was only meant for grown-ups; them using it to check their emails was the only legitimate use I saw for the internet. But with Yahoo! Answers and their messenger, I'd finally found something for myself to do on the internet.