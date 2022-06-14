WPI Inflation Soars to Record 15.88% in May on Costlier Food Items, Crude Oil

Wholesale price-based inflation rose to a record high of 15.88 percent in May on rising prices of food items and crude oil.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation was 15.08 percent in April and 13.11 percent in May last year.

"The high rate of inflation in May, 2022 is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, crude petroleum and natural gas, food articles, basic metals, non-food articles, chemicals and chemical products and food products etc. as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year," the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement.