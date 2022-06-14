WPI Inflation Soars to Record 15.88% in May on Costlier Food Items, Crude Oil

Wholesale price-based inflation rose to a record high of 15.88 per cent in May on rising prices of food items and crude oil.
The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation was 15.08 percent in April and 13.11 percent in May last year.
"The high rate of inflation in May, 2022 is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, crude petroleum and natural gas, food articles, basic metals, non-food articles, chemicals and chemical products and food products etc. as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year," the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement.
The WPI inflation has remained in double digit for the 14th consecutive month since April 2021 and has been in the upper trajectory for three straight months.
In the fuel and power basket, inflation was 40.62 percent, while in manufactured products and oil seeds, it was 10.11 percent and 7.08 percent, respectively.
Inflation in crude petroleum and natural gas was 79.50 percent in May.
Retail inflation in May was 7.04 percent, remaining above the Reserve Bank's inflation target for the fifth straight month.
To tame stubbornly high inflation, the RBI hiked its key interest rate by 40 basis points in May and 50 basis points in June.
The central bank, last week, also raised inflation projection by 100 basis points to 6.7 percent for 2022-23.