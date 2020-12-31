‘Will Quit Politics If MSP Ends’: Haryana CM Khattar Amid BJP Loss

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday, 31 December, remarked that he would quit politics if he failed to guarantee the Minimum Support Price (MSP) to the farmers, NDTV reported.
This comes after the ruling BJP alliance with Janta Jannayak Party lost the elections to three of the five municipal corporations in Haryana amid the ongoing farmer protests.
JJP’s Dushyant Chautala, who is Khattar's deputy had said earlier this month, "... I will work to secure MSP for farmers as long as I am in power. I will resign from my post the day I am unable to fulfil the promise," NDTV reported.
Although the protests against the three farm laws began in Punjab but Haryana farmers, particularly Jats, have also joined the protests in large numbers, making the BJP’s losses a possible consequence of the ongoing agitation.
The BJP government in Haryana had earlier also faced flak for attacking protesters with water cannons and digging up roads to prevent farmers from travelling to Delhi.
(With inputs from NDTV)
