Haryana Civic Polls: BJP Loses GT Road Strongholds; Farmers’ Ire?

This is the second important win for the Hoodas in their area of influence in the Deswal region. The Congress had recently won the bypoll to the Baroda Assembly constituency, despite the BJP putting up wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and deploying high profile campaigners in the election.

In Ambala, Shakti Rani Sharma of the Haryana Jan Chetna Party won a narrow victory over BJP's Vandana Sharma by around 4,000 votes. Shakti Rani Sharma is the wife of former minister Venod Sharma. Manu Sharma, convicted in the murder of Jessica Lal, is the son of Shakti Rani Sharma and Venod Sharma.

Even in Panchkula, which was the main saving grace for the BJP, the party was made to sweat by a good fight by Congress candidate Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia. But in the end BJP's Kulbhushan Goyal won by around 2,000 votes.