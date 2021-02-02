FAQ: Will I Need to Pay Income Tax on My EPF Interest From April?

Union Budget 2021 has proposed to levy income tax on interest earned on employee’s contribution towards the Employee Provident Fund – or EPF – if the sum is above Rs 2.5 lakh a year, or roughly Rs 20,800 per month.

“In order to rationalise tax exemption for the income earned by high income employees, it is proposed to restrict tax exemption for the interest income earned on the employees’ contribution to various provident funds to the annual contribution of Rs 2.5 lakh,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on 1 February, during the Budget speech.

How will this impact salaried taxpayers? What should you know about EPF?