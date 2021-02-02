Budget Opinion Poll: Indians Not Impressed, Fear What Lies Ahead

On being asked to rate the Budget on a scale of 1 to 10, the average rating that the 2021-22 Budget secured from the respondents was 5.3, a major fall of 1.8 points from 7.1 last year. However, it is still higher than the 2018 rating of 4.7 and 2017 rating of 5.2, which were the Budgets immediately after GST and demonetisation respectively.

The rating for the current Budget was lowest among the youth (under 25 years) at 4.97 and 4.94 for those in the Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 monthly income bracket. It was the highest (6.39 points) for those in the Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 income bracket and for those between 46-55 years of age (5.95 points)

The lower rating and negative sentiment compared to previous years seems to be a result of a larger sense of pessimism around the economy and a sense that the Budget isn't doing enough to address it.

This pessimism is reflected in a number of other data points in the Budget.