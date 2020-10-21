‘Will Decide On Punjab Assembly Resolution’: Tomar on Farm Laws

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in an interview to news agency ANI said that the central government will deliberate on the resolution passed by the Punjab Assembly against the Farm Acts. He said that the government will make a decision in the interest of the farmers, Tomar said on Tuesday, 20 October. “BJP-led Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the benefit of farmers and that's why they have brought the Farm Acts,” agriculture minister told the news agency ANI.

During a special session on Tuesday, 20 October, the Punjab Legislative Assembly passed a series of Bills, including three state-level amendments to the Centre's controversial new ‘Farm Laws’ that are meant to negate their effects.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that the Farm Laws go against the interest of the farmers and landless workers and the “time-tested agriculture marketing system” established in Punjab, and therefore the state government needed to take action to amend them.

On Kamal Nath’s “Item” Remark

Narendra Singh Tomar also reacted on the “item remark” by the former MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath against BJP leader Imarti Devi.

He said that Kamal Nath should apologise for insulting women and Dalits, or the leadership should apologise, Tomar said.

He further stated that it doesn’t matter what Rahul Gandhi says. “Rahul himself has become famous for using unparliamentarily language,” Tomar told the ANI.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi condemned Kamal Nath’s remark and called it “unfortunate”. However, Nath on Tuesday refused to apologise for the comment, saying he had already clarified the context. “Why should I apologise when I did not intend to insult anyone? If anyone felt insulted, I have already expressed regret,” he said.

(With inputs from ANI)