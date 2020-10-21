After Punjab, Rajasthan Calls Special Session to Reject Farm Laws

The contentious agriculture laws had received presidential approval on 24 September. IANS Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. | (Photo: PTI) India The contentious agriculture laws had received presidential approval on 24 September.

After Punjab, Rajasthan's Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, too, has decided to convene a special session of the Assembly to discuss the farm laws. On Tuesday, 20 October, Gehlot called a cabinet meeting and announced that Rajasthan will also call a special session of the Legislative Assembly 'to preserve farmers' interest'.

He tweeted after the cabinet meeting: “The Council of Ministers have decided that a special session of the Legislative Assembly should be convened soon in the interest of the farmers of the state to preserve their interests.”

“In the session, the effect of the laws implemented by the Government of India will be discussed and amendment Bills should be brought in the interest of the farmers of the state,” he said.

In his other tweet, Gehlot said, "The Indian National Congress, under the leadership of Mrs. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, stands firmly in favor of our 'Annadata' farmers and our party will continue to oppose the anti-farmer laws that the NDA government has enacted."