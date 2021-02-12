Will Build ‘Strategically Important’ Char Dham Road: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday, 11 February, that the Char Dham project in Uttarakhand is strategically important as it is linked to the China border, reported PTI.

Gadkari, while mentioning that his ministry approved a new 210-km Delhi-Dehradun expressway worth Rs 13,000 crore, also stressed that the government would ensure to protect the environment in the Himalayan eco-sensitive region and also build the road.

“It will also have 10 elevated roads and the distance between the two cities can be covered in a span of 3-3.15 hours,” the minister for road transport and highways was quoted as saying by PTI.

He further said that the work will be awarded by June.