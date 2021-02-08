What Triggers Glacial Lake Outburst Floods? Why Uttarakhand?

Fourteen people are feared dead and at least 170 others are reportedly missing after a flash flood triggered by a glacier burst wreaked havoc in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, on 7 February, Sunday.

While the exact reasons behind the disaster are still being ascertained, thousands of people living close to the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers had to be evacuated.

As political leaders extended their consolations, several environmentalists and climate activists are trying to draw attention to India’s climate crisis that gets largely ignored in policy-making. They have blamed mindless developmental projects and human interventions for destroying the Himalayan ecology, that they say, triggered this calamity.

But what do we know about GLOFs and what triggers it?