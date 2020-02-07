Why Did EC Destroy VVPAT Slips of 2019 LS Polls in Such a Hurry?

(This video from 8 February 2020 has been reposted from The Quint's archives after the Supreme Court on Monday, 1 April, issued notice to the Election Commission of India on a plea seeking a thorough count of VVPAT slips in elections. As per the current practice, VVPAT verification is done only with respect to votes recorded in five randomly selected EVMs in each assembly segment. The plea was based on two of The Quint's stories, including this video, to point out the ECI's "faulty protocol". The Quint has time and again reported about how crucial VVPAT slips are as evidence to detect possible tampering or manipulation of the entire voting process. Our journalism is rigorous – and this is yet another proof after our investigative stories on electoral bonds raised questions on government's claim of donor anonymity. Become a member today – and support us to do more ground-breaking work.)

"The used or printed VVPAT slips in any election... shall be retained for one year and shall thereafter be destroyed,” says Rule 94 (b) of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961. But The Quint has found that the Election Commission of India has already destroyed the printed VVPAT slips used in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. And that too, only four months after the results were announced in May 2019.

In an RTI reply to The Quint, the Public Information Officer of Delhi Election Commission told us that “the VVPAT slips have been disposed of”.

Attached with the RTI reply was the Election Commission’s letter, dated 24 September 2019, to Chief Electoral Officers of all States and Union Territories ordering the “disposal of VVPAT printed paper slips”.