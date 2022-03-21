Vivek Agnihotri Asks Haryana CM to Stop Free Screening of ‘The Kashmir Files'

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri took to social media to request Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to not screen his film in Rewari, calling the act ‘illegal’. The free screening was scheduled for Sunday (20 March).

Vivek shared the poster distributed for the screening and wrote, “Showing #TheKashmirFiles like this in open and free is a CRIMINAL OFFENCE. Dear @mlkhattar ji, I’d request you to stop this. Political leaders must respect creative business and true Nationalism and Social service mean buying tickets in a legal and peaceful manner."