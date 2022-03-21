Vivek Agnihotri Asks Haryana CM to Stop Free Screening of ‘The Kashmir Files'

Vivek Agnihotri directed the film The Kashmir Files.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri took to social media to request Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to not screen his film in Rewari, calling the act ‘illegal’. The free screening was scheduled for Sunday (20 March).
Vivek shared the poster distributed for the screening and wrote, “Showing #TheKashmirFiles like this in open and free is a CRIMINAL OFFENCE. Dear @mlkhattar ji, I’d request you to stop this. Political leaders must respect creative business and true Nationalism and Social service mean buying tickets in a legal and peaceful manner."
The poster mentioned that the screening would be held on Sunday evening at the Swarna Jayanti Park in Model Town, Rewari, Haryana. It also featured pictures of former MLA Randhir Singh Kapriwas from BJP and ‘young leader’ Mukesh Yadav.
Some social media users questioned why the filmmaker wasn’t letting people screen the film for free. One user asked, “Now I am confused Vivek Sir, the intent is to bring out the truth in open and let people what actually happened or the intent is to mint money when film became phenomenal success. It’s already doing a glorious run on Box Office and will easily touch ₹300 Cr. Why this tweet?”
Replying to a similar tweet, Vivek wrote, “It’s illegal to show movie like this. I am sure you won’t encourage anything that is illegal.” Others argued that the filmmaker has the right to decide how he wants his film to be screened.
Vivek’s film The Kashmir Files tells the story of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus in the 1990s. The film, which released on 11 March, stars Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Darshan Kumaar.
The movie was declared tax-free in several states including Haryana, Goa, Tripura, and Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also praised the film and the makers of The Kashmir Files.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)