Who Is Lt General (Retd) Anil Chauhan, the New CDS of India?

The Government of India appointed Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), nine months after Bipin Rawat's death.
(Photo Courtesy: Ministry of Defence)
Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan (retired) was on Wednesday, 28 September, appointed as the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). This is the first time a retired officer has been appointed to the post.
The development comes nine months after India’s first CDS General Bipin Rawat passed away in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.
Lt General Chauhan retired as the Eastern Command Chief in May 2021. Even after demitting office, Chauhan continued to contribute to national security and strategic matters.
Born on 18 May 1961, Chauhan was commissioned into the 11 Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army in 1981. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.
In a career spanning nearly 40 years, Chauhan has held several instrumental posts and has had extensive experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and northeast India.
Chauhan had commanded an Infantry Division in the critical Baramulla sector in the Northern Command as the major general.
As the Lt General, he commanded the corps in the northeast and subsequently went on to become the general officer commanding-in-chief of the Eastern Command in September 2019, a post that he held until his retirement from the services in May 2021.
In addition to these, he also occupied several staff positions including the charge of the directorate general of military operations.
He also served as the United Nations Mission to Angola.
Lt General Chauhan was awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, the Sena Medal, and the Vishisht Seva Medal for his distinguished service.
The CDS acts as the permanent chairman of the Chief of Staff Committee and is the defence minister's main military advisor, besides shedding out impartial advice to the top leadership.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)