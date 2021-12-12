Late CDS Bipin Rawat's Pre-Recorded Message Played At ‘Swarnim Vijay Parv’

"I am extending heartfelt greetings to all the brave soldiers of Indian armed forces on the occasion of Swarnim Vijay Parv. We are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the victory in the 1971 war as the Vijay Parv. It is a matter of great pride that Vijay Parv is being organised at the Amar Jawan Jyoti complex which was established in memory of our brave soldiers."

Late CDS Bipin Rawat