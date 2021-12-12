Late CDS Bipin Rawat's Pre-Recorded Message Played At ‘Swarnim Vijay Parv’

Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat.
(Photo: Erum Gour/The Quint)
A pre-recorded message of Late CDS General Bipin Rawat, which was recorded a day before his tragic death in an IAF chopper crash on 8 December, was broadcast on the occasion of 'Swarnim Vijay Parv' on Sunday, 12 December.
The 'Swarnim Vijay Parv' is celebrated to commemorate 50 years of India's win in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, and Indo-Bangladesh friendship. The event also saw the attendance of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
In the message, he can be heard paying tribute to the soldiers who were martyred in the 1971 war.
He ended the message by saying, "Apni senao par hai humein garv, aao milke manaye Vijay Parv (we are proud of our soldiers, let's celebrate Vijay Parv)."
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while addressing the occasion, said that the initial plan was to celebrate in a grand manner, but because of the untimely passing of CDS Rawat, the celebration was kept simple.
An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, which was carrying CDS General Rawat, crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday, 8 December, leading to the unexpected demise of Rawat, his wife, and 11 other officials.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)