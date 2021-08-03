Tokyo 2020: Full Schedule of India's Wrestling Contingent

Bajrang Punia will be in action on 7 August
The Indian contingent is assured of three medals at the Tokyo Olympics and the wrestlers will step onto the mat in a bid to add to the tally. Seven Indian wrestlers will be in action at the quadrennial extravaganza.
Indian wrestlers have bagged at least a medal in each of the last three Olympic Games. Sushil Kumar won the bronze as well as the silver medal in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics respectively. In 2016, Sakshi Malik won the country's first medal at the Rio Olympics in the women's 58kg freestyle category.
Sonam Malik began India's campaign with a loss against Mongolian wrestler Khürelkhüügiin Bolortuyaa. Bolortuyaa lost in the following round and hence, Malik won't participate in the repechage round.
One of India's brightest medal hopefuls, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia will be expected to be on the podium. The duo will be in action on 5 and 6 August respectively.
Here is the full schedule of India's grapplers at the Tokyo Olympics.
Men's freestyle 57kg 1/8 finals: Ravi Kumar Dahiya vs Tigeros Urbano Oscar Eduardo starts from 8 am IST
Women's freestyle 57kg 1/8 finals: Anshu Malik vs Iryna Kurachkina starts from 8 am IST
Men's freestyle 86kg 1/8 finals: Deepak Punia vs Ekerekeme Agiomor starts from 8 am IST
Women's freestyle 53kg 1/8 finals: Vinesh Phogat starts from 8 am IST
Men's freestyle 65kg 1/8 finals: Bajrang Punia starts from 8 am IST
Women's freestyle 50kg 1/8 finals: Seema Bisla starts from 8 am IST
