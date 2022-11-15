WhatsApp India Head & Director Public Policy Meta India Quit: What We Know

WhatsApp's head of India Abhijit Bose and Meta India's Director of Public Policy Rajiv Aggarwal stepped down from their positions on Tuesday, 15 November.
(Photo: Wikipedia)
WhatsApp's India head Abhijit Bose and Meta India's Director of Public Policy Rajiv Aggarwal stepped down from their positions on Tuesday, 15 November.
It doesn't end there though: Only a week ago Meta announced its biggest ever layoffs, removing 11,000 jobs across the globe. Earlier this month, Ajit Mohan, the head of Meta in India had resigned too.
So, Who's Going to take over now? While there's no clarity on who is going to take over as WhatsApp India's head -- Shivnath Thukral, Director of WhatsApp Public Policy in India, has now been made Director, Public Policy for all Meta brands in India.
On the other hand, for Mohan's role, the company had named Manish Chopra, Director, Partnerships, India, the interim head.
Has Meta said anything yet? Yes. According to a statement, the company said Rajiv Aggarwal's decision came because he had to "pursue another opportunity."
Thukral, a former television journalist has been part of Meta's Public Policy team since 2017. However, he has of late been focussing on WhatsApp.
Interim head Manish Chopra has said that Thukral will now lead policy development initiatives across Meta apps — Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp — in India.
“We remain committed to our users in India and will continue to contribute meaningfully to the regulatory process that will enable everyone to harness the full potential of India’s digital economy,” Chopra said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)