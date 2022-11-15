WhatsApp India Head & Director Public Policy Meta India Quit: What We Know

WhatsApp's India head Abhijit Bose and Meta India's Director of Public Policy Rajiv Aggarwal stepped down from their positions on Tuesday, 15 November.

It doesn't end there though: Only a week ago Meta announced its biggest ever layoffs, removing 11,000 jobs across the globe. Earlier this month, Ajit Mohan, the head of Meta in India had resigned too.

So, Who's Going to take over now? While there's no clarity on who is going to take over as WhatsApp India's head -- Shivnath Thukral, Director of WhatsApp Public Policy in India, has now been made Director, Public Policy for all Meta brands in India.

On the other hand, for Mohan's role, the company had named Manish Chopra, Director, Partnerships, India, the interim head.

Has Meta said anything yet? Yes. According to a statement, the company said Rajiv Aggarwal's decision came because he had to "pursue another opportunity."