Check Out Martina Navratilova’s Viral Reaction to Amit Shah Praising PM Modi

It all started when Shah, in an interview with Sansad TV, said that PM Modi was not a dictator but a democratic leader. Shah even praised the PM's leadership style and listening skills and said, "I have never seen such a good listener as PM Narendra Modi. He listens to everyone, gives importance to the quality of the suggestion(s), rather than the person who has suggested it and then takes a decision. The final decision rests with him, but of course, he is the Prime Minister."

These statements by the Home Minsiter quickly made the headlines, and even Navratilova noticed them. She was quick to respond to these by taking a dig at the statement and writing, "And for my next joke…," while quoting Shah's statement. Check out the tweet here: