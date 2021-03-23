SC to Hear Param Bir Singh’s Plea Against Maha HM on Wednesday

The Supreme Court will hear the plea of former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh, seeking a CBI investigation in the alleged corrupt practices of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, on Wednesday, 24 March.

Singh has also challenged his transfer order in the plea.

Singh on Monday, 22 March, had filed a petition before the apex court against his transfer to the Home Guard Department by the Maharashtra government in the backdrop of the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case and his alleged proximity with former API Sachin Vaze who was arrested in the case.