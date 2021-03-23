After Param Bir, Another Officer Might Drag Maha Govt to the Court

Training guns at Singh and Nagrale in the letter, Pandey said that he has faced non-cooperation from both officers while he was ordered to conduct inquiries against another senior officer ADG Deven Bharati, the reports of which he claimed to have submitted to Deshmukh and Thackeray.

Pandey also alleged that findings of Singh allegedly threatening witnesses in the case were also put on record by him.

“This inquiry against Deven Bharati, I have had severe hurdles to face with non cooperation from CP Mumbai and the then DGP Maharashtra. In fact witnesses were threatened on record by CP Shri Pramabir Singh, a fact which was reported to the government. No papers till date have been given to me by CP Mumbai in spite of my making a reference to the government too in this regard on several occasions,” Pandey alleged.

Pandey told Thackeray that he had brought up these issues in several meetings with Home Minister Deshmukh but “the insult and injustice continues”.