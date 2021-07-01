Vaccine Woes, Again: WB, Punjab, Jharkhand, Others Face Shortages

As Indian recovers from the devastation of the second wave of COVID-19, administrations of several states including Punjab, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Assam have apprised the central government of vaccine shortages, once again.

Last month, after a sudden shift in the vaccine eligibility criteria, many stated faced crippling shortage, and floated global tenders for vaccines.

On 21 June, the Union government had implemented a revised vaccine policy for inoculating all above the age of 18 for free.

Under this policy, 75 percent of the vaccine doses manufactured are being procured by the Centre and are given to the states for free.

However, many are witnessing a vaccine paucity again, derailing the envisioned inoculation policy.