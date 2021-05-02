WB Election Results: Early Trends Show Slight TMC Edge Over BJP

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates | (Photo: The Quint)
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates

Early trends for the West Bengal Assembly elections show a tight contest between the TMC and BJP, with the former leading in 119 seats and the latter in 93, while Others are ahead in one.

BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari is leading from the Nandigram constituency over TMC supremo and current CM Mamata Banerjee, as per the early trends shared by CNN-News18.

Counting for the eight-phase West Bengal Assembly elections began at 8 am on Sunday, 2 May, with 292 seats in the fray. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to wrestle the power out of the hands of two-time Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee. Exit polls have projected a tough contest between the two parties.

The counting comes amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths across the country, with severe shortages of hospital beds, medical oxygen and medicines being reported.

  • Swapan Dasgupta, the BJP candidate from Tarakeswar constituency, is trailing, as per the early trends
  • CM Mamata Banerjee is fighting from Nandigram against her former aide Suvendu Adhikari, who switched over to the BJP ahead of the polls
  • A day before the counting, West Bengal, on Saturday, reported 17,512 new coronavirus cases and the highest daily count of 103 deaths
  • Several COVID-related guidelines are in place for the counting of votes to prevent the spread of infection

Suvendu Adhikari Leading From Nandigram, Mamata Trailing: Reports

West Bengal Election Trends: TMC Ahead in 95, BJP in 82

Here are the latest trends as of 9:30 am:

  • TMC - 95
  • BJP - 82
  • Left+ - 2

BJP Candidate Swapan Dasgupta Trailing from Tarakeswar: Reports

Swapan Dasgupta, the BJP candidate from the Tarakeswar constituency, is trailing, as per the early trends shared by CNN-News18.

West Bengal Election Results: Trends as of 9 am

Latest Trends: TMC Ahead in 53 Seats, BJP in 51

Here are the latest trends as of 8:50 am:

  • TMC - 53
  • BJP - 51
  • Left+ - 1

Neck-and-Neck Contest Between TMC and BJP

Here are the latest trends as of 8:35 am:

  • TMC - 46
  • BJP - 46
  • Left+ - 1

Early Trends Show Tight Contest Between BJP and TMC

Early trends for the West Bengal Assembly elections show a tight contest between the TMC and BJP. Here are the latest trends as of 8:25 am:

  • TMC - 29
  • BJP - 29
  • Left+ - 0

Early Trends: TMC Ahead in 6, BJP in 3

Early trends for West Bengal show the TMC leading in six seats and the BJP in three, while the Left-Congress-ISF alliance is ahead in none.

Counting Begins for West Bengal Assembly Elections

Counting for the eight-phase West Bengal Assembly elections began at 8 am on Sunday, with 292 seats in the fray.

West Bengal Election Results: Important Seats to Watch Out for

Here are some of the important constituencies to watch out for as counting begins shortly for the West Bengal Assembly elections:

  • Nandigram - This has undoubtedly emerged as the most high-profile seat in state, with Mamata Banerjee taking on her former aide Suvendu Adhikari, who joined BJP ahead of elections.
  • Tarakeswar - Prominent leader Swapan Dasgupta is fighting as the BJP candidate here.
  • Krishnanagar Uttar - BJP's national vice-president Mukul Roy is contesting from here.
  • Tollygunge - Union Minister Babul Supriyo is taking on TMC's Aroop Biswas in this constituency.

Among other important constituencies in the state are Chunchura, from where BJP's Locket Chatterjee is contesting, and Chanditala, from where CPI(M)'s Md Salim is fighting.

West Bengal Assembly Election Results Come Amid Massive COVID Surge

The counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly elections, along with those for other states, comes amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths across the country, with severe shortages of hospital beds, medical oxygen and medicines being reported.

A day before the counting, West Bengal, on Saturday, reported 17,512 new coronavirus cases and the highest daily count of 103 deaths.

Republic-CNX Projects Tight Contest With Possibility of Hung Assembly

The Republic-CNX poll projected a tight contest between the BJP and the TMC, with a slight edge for the former. The poll put TMC between 128 and 138 seats, and the BJP between 138 and 148.

CVoter: TMC Over Half Way Mark, But Sharp Fall From 2016 Numbers

The CVoter survey had predicted 158 seats for the TMC and 115 seats for the BJP, out of 292 seats in the West Bengal Assembly. The Left, Congress, and the Indian Secular Front (ISF) alliance was given 19 seats.

Published: 02 May 2021,07:18 AM IST
