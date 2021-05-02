WB Election Results: Early Trends Show Slight TMC Edge Over BJP

Early trends for the West Bengal Assembly elections show a tight contest between the TMC and BJP, with the former leading in 119 seats and the latter in 93, while Others are ahead in one.
BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari is leading from the Nandigram constituency over TMC supremo and current CM Mamata Banerjee, as per the early trends shared by CNN-News18.
Counting for the eight-phase West Bengal Assembly elections began at 8 am on Sunday, 2 May, with 292 seats in the fray. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to wrestle the power out of the hands of two-time Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee. Exit polls have projected a tough contest between the two parties.
The counting comes amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths across the country, with severe shortages of hospital beds, medical oxygen and medicines being reported.
BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari is leading from the Nandigram constituency over TMC supremo and current CM Mamata Banerjee, as per the early trends shared by CNN-News18.
Here are the latest trends as of 9:30 am:
Swapan Dasgupta, the BJP candidate from the Tarakeswar constituency, is trailing, as per the early trends shared by CNN-News18.
Here are the latest trends as of 8:50 am:
Here are the latest trends as of 8:35 am:
Early trends for the West Bengal Assembly elections show a tight contest between the TMC and BJP. Here are the latest trends as of 8:25 am:
Early trends for West Bengal show the TMC leading in six seats and the BJP in three, while the Left-Congress-ISF alliance is ahead in none.
Counting for the eight-phase West Bengal Assembly elections began at 8 am on Sunday, with 292 seats in the fray.
Here are some of the important constituencies to watch out for as counting begins shortly for the West Bengal Assembly elections:
Among other important constituencies in the state are Chunchura, from where BJP's Locket Chatterjee is contesting, and Chanditala, from where CPI(M)'s Md Salim is fighting.
The counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly elections, along with those for other states, comes amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths across the country, with severe shortages of hospital beds, medical oxygen and medicines being reported.
A day before the counting, West Bengal, on Saturday, reported 17,512 new coronavirus cases and the highest daily count of 103 deaths.
The Republic-CNX poll projected a tight contest between the BJP and the TMC, with a slight edge for the former. The poll put TMC between 128 and 138 seats, and the BJP between 138 and 148.
The CVoter survey had predicted 158 seats for the TMC and 115 seats for the BJP, out of 292 seats in the West Bengal Assembly. The Left, Congress, and the Indian Secular Front (ISF) alliance was given 19 seats.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 02 May 2021,07:18 AM IST