West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to Meet PM Narendra Modi at 5 PM Today: TMC

West Bengal Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 5 pm on Wednesday, 24 November, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) said, as per ANI.
Banerjee is also scheduled to meet Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, the party added.
On Monday, 22 November, before leaving for Delhi, Banerjee had said she would discuss the issues of Border Security Force (BSF) jurisdiction extension and the attacks on TMC party workers in Tripura with Modi.
Banerjee had said the situation in Tripura under the Biplab Deb-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was "atrocious" and that Deb was defying the Supreme Court's directive to ensure free and fair (local) elections in the state.
"There is no democracy in Tripura. Several murders have happened. Goons with weapons are getting inside police stations. I don't even remember how many people had to be brought to Kolkata and admitted to SSKM Hospital, having sustained injuries in Tripura," she said.
(With inputs from ANI.)
