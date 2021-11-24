West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to Meet PM Narendra Modi at 5 PM Today: TMC

West Bengal Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 5 pm on Wednesday, 24 November, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) said, as per ANI.

Banerjee is also scheduled to meet Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, the party added.

On Monday, 22 November, before leaving for Delhi, Banerjee had said she would discuss the issues of Border Security Force (BSF) jurisdiction extension and the attacks on TMC party workers in Tripura with Modi.