Mamata Banerjee To Be in Delhi Today; Tripura Violence, BSF on Agenda
Banerjee is likely to meet PM Modi to discuss the violence in Tripura and the expansion of the BSF's jurisdiction.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will arrive in New Delhi on Monday, 22 November, and is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while several Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs are set to protest the violence in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state of Tripura.
Banerjee may meet Modi to discuss central funds for the state and the Centre’s notification on the expansion of the Border Security Force (BSF)'s jurisdiction. The violence in Tripura may also be discussed.
Banerjee’s visit comes a day after the Tripura Police arrested actor and TMC Youth President Saayoni Ghosh on charges of promoting enmity between people, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, and criminal conspiracy.
On Saturday, 20 November, Ghosh had allegedly disturbed a municipal poll rally of BJP leader and state Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb at Ashram Chowmuhani area.
Ghosh had responded to the FIR saying, "I have been charged with attempt to murder for saying khela hobe."
In a video of the incident that has surfaced online, Ghosh can be seen saying "khela hobe" from a car as it crosses a gathering that was reportedly being addressed by Biplab Deb.
Ghosh had reached the police station for questioning on Sunday, after which she was detained. While she was detained, the police station was attacked twice by masked men, injuring several TMC workers.
Meanwhile, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will be in Agartala for a pad yatra on Monday ahead of the 25 November civic polls in the state and to “stand beside” party workers “who were brutally attacked by BJP goons.”
Further, in the wake of Congress and BJP leaders joining the TMC over the past few months, Mamata Banerjee’s visit has created buzz about whether BJP member Varun Gandhi might change course as well.
While there have been calls for unity between the opposition, it remains to be seen whether Banerjee will meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in her three-day visit.
At the end of last month, Banerjee had made scathing remarks against the Congress party, holding them responsible for making the BJP stronger.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.