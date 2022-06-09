'No Major Relief From Intense Heat Till 15 June': IMD

The maximum temperature in Delhi-National Capital Region as well as other parts of northwest India will drop a few degrees over the weekend, but no significant relief is expected until 15 June, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

From 16 June onwards, moisture-laden easterly winds will bring major relief to the region, according to the forecast.

"There is a heatwave warning for parts of northwest and central India on Thursday but a steep rise in the temperature is not predicted," senior IMD scientist RK Jenamani said in a statement accessed by PTI.