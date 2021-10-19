'We Are Afraid, Want to Go Home': Migrant Workers Flee J&K After Recent Killings

With as many as five migrant workers reported dead in the recent spate of civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir, a sense of foreboding looms large among the workers settled in the Union territory.

"We come here to work. If the condition becomes hostile here, then how will we stay? We come to Kashmir to earn a livelihood," says Mohammad Shahid Hussain, who hails from Bihar.

Many reiterate Hussain's fears.