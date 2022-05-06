Perungudi Fire: Chennai Lake Near Landfill Turns Pink Days After Massive Fire

Residents in Chennai’s Perungudi have a new cause for alarm. Just days after the massive fire in the dumpyard in the locality was doused, the lake adjoining the landfill has turned pink.

Situated next to the 200-feet Radial Road, the pink-coloured lake has now become a ‘photo booth’ to passers-by.

G Janardhan, Associate Professor, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, National Institute of Technical Teachers’ Training and Research (NITTTR), says that the “pink lake” phenomenon is due to the presence of cyanobacteria.