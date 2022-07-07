Ajmer Dargah Cleric Arrest: DSP To Be Probed For Allegedly 'Tutoring' Chisti

Salman Chisti was allegedly coached to say he was intoxicated when he called for the beheading of Nupur Sharma by DSP Sandeep Saraswat.
(Photo: Accessed & Altered by Vishnukant Tiwari/The Quint)
A day after a video, in which Ajmer DSP Sandeep Saraswat is allegedly heard 'tutoring' Ajmer Dargah cleric Salman Chisti, went viral, Rajasthan Police's vigilance unit has been instructed to investigate the matter.
The video was shot when Rajasthan Police carried out Chisti's arrest on Tuesday, 5 July. The cleric had allegedly called for the beheading of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her remarks on Prophet Muhammad. The DSP is allegedly heard telling Chisti that he should say he was ‘intoxicated’ when he promised his house and land to anyone who attacks Sharma.
Even as Umesh Mishra, acting director general of police (ADGP), Rajasthan, instructed the vigilance unit to probe the video, DSP Saraswat has been put on APO (awaiting posting order).
On the night of 5 Tuesday, 5 July, Rajasthan Police arrested the accused Salman Chisti from his residence
On 6 July, a video of the arrest went viral where allegedly a policeman could be heard coaching Chisti to say that he was intoxicated when he made the controversial remarks
Later, in the night, the policeman was identified as DSP Sandeep Saraswat. He was stripped of the charge of circle officer of Ajmer Sharif Dargah area
On 7 July, the ADGP ordered an enquiry by the vigilance unit of the state in the matter
After Chisti's arrest, Additional Superintendent of Police Vikas Sangwan said:
