Mass Coal Theft Viral Video: Chhattisgarh Police Orders Probe

Hundreds of men and women could be seen digging up coal with pickaxes and carrying them on their heads and shoulders as they come out of the mine in a queue.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video showing a large number of people digging up coal allegedly at the Dipka and Gevra opencast mine in Chhattisgarh's Korba district and taking it away in sacks, has gone viral.
Ratanlal Dangi, Inspector General of Police for Bilaspur range, under whose limits the Korba district falls, ordered a probe into the matter, with directions of an expedited investigation into it.
The viral video shows scores of men and women digging up coal with the help of pickaxes and other tools.
The Anti-Crime and Cyber unit will investigate the viral video to check which mine the video was shot at. The order by IG also questioned the coordination between the state police and the paramilitary forces on the prevention of coal theft.
"Why are the central security forces deployed not being able to stop such a large number of people from entering the mine? What is the coordination between the central security forces and the district police deployed in the security of SECL mines?" the order by the IG further read.
The order also asked about the involvement of the state government officials in this matter.
Responding to the viral video, SECL's Public Relations Officer, Sanish Chandra, said:
Meanwhile, the Korba Superintendent of Police, Bhojram Patel, citing administrative reasons, removed Station House Officers of Dipka police station Avinash Singh and Hardibazar police outpost Abhay Singh Bais. Both officers have been shifted to Korba police line.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)