Eshwarappa’s Resignation: Does Cong Now Have the Whip Hand in Karnataka?

The Congress’s protest mode in Karnataka forced state minister KS Eshwarappa to submit his resignation on 15 April. This has provided a fillip to the party, with state president DK Shivakumar announcing the next course of action: “From 16 April, our fight will expand. We have nine teams that will travel to the districts to highlight the issue of 40% commission and the injustice meted out. After this, we will focus on assembly segments to convince people about how the existing government has led Karnataka into becoming India’s corruption capital.”

Sources say that with elections around the corner, Congress intends to run the anti-corruption crusade with an iron hand for at least a year.