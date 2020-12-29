Man Beaten to Death on Busy Street in Ghaziabad, 2 Arrested

A video from Ghaziabad's Loni shows absolute lack of empathy as a man was murdered brutally in broad daylight and no one came forward to help.

In the video, a man is seen bleeding to death as two men batter him with sticks on a busy road. Several people and vehicles pass by, some even stop to make videos of the horrific crime, but no one stops the men or rushes the victim to the hospital.

The man, identified as Ajay, succumbed to injuries on the spot on Monday morning.