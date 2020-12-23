Sister Abhaya Murder: Life Sentence for Father, Sister Post 28 Yrs

Father Thomas Kottoor and Sister Sephy were pronounced guilty of killing Sister Abhaya in 1992 and have been sentenced to life imprisonment by a CBI court in Thiruvananthapuram. On Wednesday, 23 December, Special CBI Judge Sanal Kumar ordered the sentence to the teenage nun’s killers in a case that has been awaiting justice for 28 years.

On 27 March 1992, Sister Abhaya, a Class 12 student, was found dead inside a well at the Pious X Convent in Kottayam, Kerala. Initially, the case was ruled as a suicide by the local police and the crime branch, but it was handed over to the CBI after several protests.