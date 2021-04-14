Man in Noida Dies of COVID, Kin Wait for Hours for Ambulance 

A video has gone viral in which a man who lost his father to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida is seen asking for help to take his deceased father’s body for cremation. The video also shows his old mother sitting next to the body.

The 75-year-old died of coronavirus on 12 April after all the family members, including the wife of the deceased, the son and his wife tested positive for the virus. The incident is reported to have taken place in Sector 76, Noida.