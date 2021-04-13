Vaccines Running Out: What is India’s Manufacturing Capacity?

When AstraZeneca signed a large access manufacturing contract with Serum Institute of India for their vaccine in collaboration with Oxford University in April 2020, the deal was touted as a 'gold standard'. Serum, the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world, would provide vaccines to India and the world. The order was for 1 billion doses. A deal for 200 million doses for the COVAX facility was also signed.

Adar Poonawala, the CEO of SII, said he would start stockpiling vaccines even before clinical trials and approvals were through.

While Covishield got its approval in January 2021 in India, the government placed a really small order of just 10 million doses. It has quickly been ramped up to 100 million doses as India fights the second wave. But can Serum deliver at a time of global shortage?

Serum has requested for a grant of Rs 3,000 crore to ramp up its manufacturing capacity from 65-70 million doses to 100 million doses per month. 90 percent of India's vaccine supply currently comes from Serum Institute.