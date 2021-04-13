India Records Spike of 1,61,736 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 879 Deaths

India on Tuesday, 13 April, reported 1,61,736 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the country’s tally to 1,36,89,453. The death toll rose by 879 to 1,71,058. The active cases stand at 12,64,698, while 1,22,53,697 patients have recovered so far.
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Tuesday announced that Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in the country. This comes amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in India and reports of vaccine shortage in several states.
Meanwhile, a night curfew has been imposed in Haryana from 9 pm to 5 am, with effect from Monday, and will remain in force until further orders.
On Day 3 of 'Tika Utsav', India’s cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 10.85 crores with over 40 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.
According to The Indian Express, over 18,169 devotees at the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar were tested between 11.30 pm Sunday and 5 pm Monday and 102 were found positive.
On Monday, reports said that the Subject Expert Committee had approved Dr Reddy's application for emergency use authorisation to Sputnik V.
Published: 13 Apr 2021,09:28 AM IST