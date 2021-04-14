After Akhilesh Yadav, CM Adityanath Says Has Tested COVID-Positive

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, 14 April, said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in self-isolation.
India on Wednesday, 14 April, reported 1,84,372 fresh COVID-19 cases in the biggest one-day spike so far, taking the country’s total to 1,38,73,825, as the death toll rose by 1,027 to 1,72,085. As per data from the Union Health Ministry, there are 13,65,704 active cases in the country, while 1,23,36,036 people have recovered.
The issue is not of vaccine shortage but of better planning, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a briefing on Tuesday, 13 April, amid surging daily coronavirus cases in India and several states flagging paucity of doses to inoculate the eligible citizens.
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced that Section 144 will be imposed in the state from Wednesday for 15 days, in a bid to tackle COVID-19 infections that he said were "exploding dangerously" in the state. (Read the full list of restrictions here.)
Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot tests positive for COVID-19, says he is in home isolation.
Amid a surge in Delhi's COVID-19 cases, Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that there are enough hospital beds available for coronavirus patients.
Speaking to the media, Jain said, "Currently we have 13,000 beds and there is no shortage of ventilators. Patients from Delhi and other states are being admitted."
Elaborating on the arrangements that have been made, the Health Minister said the Central government has provided 1,100 beds and talks are going on to add more hospital beds. He said that 286 out of 5,525 COVID Care Centres are occupied in Delhi. To set up more centres, banquets halls and hotels will be included soon, he added.
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tests positive for COVID-19, says he is in home isolation.
Several shops on Wednesday remained closed in a market near Delhi's Jama Masjid on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country.
Published: 14 Apr 2021,09:39 AM IST