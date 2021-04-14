After Akhilesh Yadav, CM Adityanath Says Has Tested COVID-Positive

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, 14 April, said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in self-isolation.

India on Wednesday, 14 April, reported 1,84,372 fresh COVID-19 cases in the biggest one-day spike so far, taking the country’s total to 1,38,73,825, as the death toll rose by 1,027 to 1,72,085. As per data from the Union Health Ministry, there are 13,65,704 active cases in the country, while 1,23,36,036 people have recovered.

The issue is not of vaccine shortage but of better planning, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a briefing on Tuesday, 13 April, amid surging daily coronavirus cases in India and several states flagging paucity of doses to inoculate the eligible citizens.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced that Section 144 will be imposed in the state from Wednesday for 15 days, in a bid to tackle COVID-19 infections that he said were "exploding dangerously" in the state. (Read the full list of restrictions here.)