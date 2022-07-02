Amravati Chemist Stabbed to Death for Allegedly Supporting Nupur Sharma

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Nupur Sharma)
On June 21, Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, a 54-year-old chemist, was killed in Maharashtra’s Amravati district. Investigators now think that he was killed allegedly over his social media posts supporting Nupur Sharma.
His son, however, claimed that his social media profiles did not contain anything controversial.
The police have seized the knife used in the crime and obtained the CCTV footages that captured the sequence of events. Amravati Commissioner of police Dr Aarti Singh said the exact reason behind the murder is being ascertained.
This comes only days after tailor Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death in Udaipur for his social media post supporting Nupur Sharma, who had made controversial comments regarding the Prophet.
Umesh Kohle’s son, Sanket Kohle, had filed a complaint. Based on the complaint and the initial investigation, two people, Muddsir Ahemad (22), and Shahrukh Pathan (25), were arrested on June 23. After questioning them, involvement of four more people was revealed. Abdul Thoufik (24), Shoaib Khan (22), and Atib Rashid (22) - were arrested on 25 June and one Shamim Ahmed Firoz is absconding.
The incident took place on 21 June between 10pm and 10.30 pm when Kolhe had closed his shop ‘Amit Medical Store’ and was on his way home.
He was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment.
According to PTI, an official of the City Kotwali police station said, “Kolhe ran a medical store in Amravati city. He had allegedly shared a post on some WhatsApp groups in support of Nupur Sharma for her comments. He even mistakenly shared the post in a WhatsApp group in which some Muslims were also members, including his customers.”
However, Sanket told The Indian Express that his father never spoke ill about anyone, nor was he associated with any political party. He said, “I also heard that he was murdered over his social media post, but I checked his Facebook profile and did not find anything objectionable. Only the police can tell what the motive was. I am blank. But I can say for sure that he was not murdered for robbery.”
(With inputs from The Indian Express and PTI)
