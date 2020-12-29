PMC Bank Case: Sanjay Raut’s Wife Seeks Time to Appear Before ED 

Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut will not appear before Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, 29 December, in the PMC Bank scam case, as she has sought time from the agency till 5 January, sources told The Quint.



She was summoned by the ED in the case on Tuesday, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), for allegedly receiving funds siphoned from the bank. This was the third summon that was issued as she had skipped the earlier two citing health reasons.

In a press conference held on Monday afternoon, Raut lashed out at the BJP and accused the party of using central agencies to target his family for political vendetta.

“Politics is about face-to-face conflict. Targeting women of a household is an act of cowardice,” he said.