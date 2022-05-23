'Unfortunate That Gyanvapi Survey Report Was Leaked': Mosque Committee Member

Syed Mohammad Yasin, Joint Secretary, Anjuman Inazaniya Masjid Committee.
Syed Mohammad Yasin, the joint secretary of the Anjuman Inazaniya Masjid Committee, said on Monday, 23 May, that the leaking of the Gyanvapi mosque survey report was very "unfortunate."
"The judge had said that the survey report should be kept secret. Now the judge should take cognisance regarding who leaked it, how it was leaked and what was the purpose behind it," he said.
Hours after the survey report was submitted in the Varanasi court on 19 May, a document, which was being claimed as the said report, had surfaced in the media.
When asked whether he was pleased with the matter being handed over to the district judge in Varanasi, Yasin said, "It is very good. The act of commission by the civil judge was not just. They were issuing quick decisions without giving us any time."
Yasin also narrated an incident to The Quint in which the mosque committee had given a piece of land for the Kashinath corridor.
When asked to compare situations between 1992, when violence had occurred in Varanasi after the demolition of the Babri mosque, and today, when the Gyanvapi matter is ongoing, Yasin said that, in 1992, curfews were imposed in several parts of the city, while matters have not not gone out of hand currently.
"As of now, everything is going normally," he said, adding, "I cannot predict what will happen next, but the mosque committee will try their best to maintain harmony."
The location of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi is adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. It is believed that it was built in the 17th century after the demolition of an existing Vishweshwar temple.
Some are of the opinion that the original lingam of the erstwhile Vishweshwar temple was hidden away in the adjoining Gyanvapi well during a raid by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.
