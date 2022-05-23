‘Stones From Buddhist Viharas in Temples and Mosques’: Professor Irfan Habib

Eminent historian and professor emeritus Irfan Habib.
Commenting on the string of controversies surrounding mosques and temples in India, eminent historian Professor Irfan Habib, has said that whenever a mosque or temple was built in the olden times, the stones of Buddhist viharas have been found.
Confirming and condemning that Aurangzeb did destroy temples, Habib asked what wrong will the government do now?
This comes amid the Gyanvapi mosque controversy.
Built by Aurangzeb, after reportedly demolishing a temple rebuilt during Akbar's reigns, this mosque with a Sanskrit name is currently embroiled in controversy over claims of a shivling (a stone shaft, usually black or white, representing Lord Shiva) found in its premises.
Professor Irfan Habib stated that the temples of Banaras and Mathura, which were built by Raja Veer Singh Bundela during the reign of Jahangir, were destroyed by Aurangzeb.
He also pointed out that though ruckus is being created around the shivling, the petition filed in the Gyanvapi case had no mention of it earlier.
"There must be a process for calling something a shivling. Not everything can be called a shivling," he said.
Calling the controversies "stupid," Habib said, "Rana Kumbha has a big tower in Chittor. 'Allah' is written in Arabic on one of its stones. But it cannot be called a mosque. These are stupid things. Will Muslims say that this is a mosque and ask for it to be given to them?"
(With inputs from Mukesh Gupta.)