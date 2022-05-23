‘Stones From Buddhist Viharas in Temples and Mosques’: Professor Irfan Habib

He also pointed out that though ruckus is being created around the shivling, the petition filed in the Gyanvapi case had no mention of it earlier.

"There must be a process for calling something a shivling. Not everything can be called a shivling," he said.

Calling the controversies "stupid," Habib said, "Rana Kumbha has a big tower in Chittor. 'Allah' is written in Arabic on one of its stones. But it cannot be called a mosque. These are stupid things. Will Muslims say that this is a mosque and ask for it to be given to them?"