Was Virat Kohli's Daughter Trolled by a Pakistani Twitter Account?

The account was deactivated after posting the abusive tweets against Kohli and his family.

Before deactivating the account, the last username of the account was "Amena" with the same name written in Urdu along with flag of Pakistan. The handle was "@criccrazyygirl".

We checked all the tweets archived under the account (@criccrazyygirl) and found tweets made by the account from 18 September till 31 October.

A tweet posted by the account on 18 September showed the username as "Criccrazygirl" and it continued to be so at least until 24 October. The description of the account read, "#IPL #Virat #Dhoni #Rohit".