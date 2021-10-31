2021 T20 World Cup: We Weren't Brave Enough, Says Virat Kohli After NZ Defeat

“I don't think we were brave enough with bat or ball. Didn't have much to defend but we weren't brave when we walked out to field,” Kohli said.

Speaking about the pressure of expectations to come good on the big day, Kohli said that it is part of the job and they have to embrace it. India’s performances have been below par in the first two games they’ve played in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

When you play for the Indian cricket team you have a lot of expectations - not just from fans, but players as well. So there's always going to be more pressure with our games and we've embraced it over the years. Everyone who plays for India has to embrace it. And when you cope together as a team you overcome it and we haven't done it these two games. Just because you're the Indian team and there are expectations doesn't mean you start playing differently.