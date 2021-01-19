Cancer Crusader Dr Shanta Dies in Chennai

V Shanta, doyen of cancer care in the country and chairperson of the Adyar Cancer Institute died on Tuesday morning.

She was 93 years old and was working even until her hospitalisation.

The Adyar Cancer Institute (WIA), located in Chennai, is one of the oldest and most reputed cancer treatment centres in the country. The institution offers high-quality cancer care to all sections of the society, and is very well known for free hospital services for the poor.

Her body has been moved to the old Cancer Institute premises, which she helped build along with her mentor Dr Krishnamoorthy.